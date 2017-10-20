Police Confirm Identity Of Man Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon

Police Confirm Identity Of Man Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon
October 20 17:55 2017 Print This Article

The police have confirmed the identity of a 40-year-old man who jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki – Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos on Friday in an apparent suicide plunge.

Lagos State Police Command spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole, identified the man as Adekunle Oluseyi John from Ondo State.

“Report on the suicide was reported at Maroko Division at about 10:15am and police operatives quickly rushed to the scene and alerted rescue unit.

“During a search of the area, his mobile phone was retrieved from the scene. The man is about 40 years of age named Adekunle Oluseyi John from Ondo state.

“Rescue operations by the police and other bodies is ongoing, “ the police spokesman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Marine Police were at the scene in search of the body.

It was unclear what led to the suicide plunge but NAN gathered that the man pulled off his clothes and left some belongings, including his phone and ATM card, before jumping into the lagoon.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

International Community Will Help Nigeria Recover Stolen Funds – Buhari

International Community Will Help Nigeria Recover Stolen Funds – Buhari

Supreme Court Upholds Gov. Nyesom Wike’s Election As Rivers Governor

Supreme Court Upholds Gov. Nyesom Wike’s Election As Rivers Governor

EFCC Drags Banker To Court For Fraud