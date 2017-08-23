Police Detain Four Personnel In Lagos For Extortion

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Nigerian Police Force has ordered the arrest and detention of four of its personnel who have been accused of extorting money from members of the public.

Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the police, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the action followed a complaint by the victim on his facebook page wall that went viral recently.

Officer in charge of the unit, Mr. Abayomi Sogunle said “The author of the post (name withheld) was contacted and a meeting between him and PCRRU investigators took place at the Force Headquarters Annex, Moloney Street, Lagos on Monday 21st August, 2017”.

He identified those detained as two Inspectors and two Sergeants attached to Ogudu Divison.

Sogunle disclosed that “PCRRU preliminary investigation shows that the policemen on the 16th of August, 2017 at about 11:00am intercepted the complainant along Ogudu road and in the course of their interaction went beyond their mandate by going through the contents of the complainant’s mobile phone.

“Bank statement of account confirms that the complainant following the orders of one of the officers transferred the sum of fifteen thousand naira (N15,000) into the account of a third party (name withheld),” he said.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Lagos, to carry out a detailed investigation into this alleged misconduct and appropriate disciplinary action taken against anyone found to have erred,” Sogunle revealed.

“All four policemen and bank statement of account have been handed over to the AIG Zone 2 today by PCRRU investigators for the required action.”