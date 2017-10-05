Police Dock 71 Year-Old Man In Lagos For Forging Certificate Of Occupancy

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The police in Lagos have arraigned a 71-year-old man, Theophilus Abiona for allegedly forging a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of a property valued at N250 million.

Abiona who resides in Ogba area of the state was on Thursday arraigned at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

The prosecuting police officer, Sergeant Chinedu Njoku, told the court that Abiona committed the offences sometime in 2016, at No.310, Old Abeokuta Motor Road, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Njoku said that the accused conspired with one other still at large and forged a certificate of occupancy of a property worth N250 million.

He said the property, situated at the same address, belonged to the Eternal Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim.

Njoku said that the accused forged the C of O marked No. 73/73?/2014W which purportedly gave him the legal ownership of the said property.

“Abiona ?altered the rightful name of the owner of the said property to read Theophilus Olusegun Abiona which he knew to be false,” the prosecutor said.

?According to him, the offences contravened Sections 288, 361 and 409, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge but the presiding judge, Mrs ?Folashade Botoku, granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

Botoku said that the sureties must be senior civil servants and that their addresses must be verified.

?The case was adjourned until November 6 for trial.