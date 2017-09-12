Police Dock Bureau De Change Operator For Stealing $9,000

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A Lagos based Bureau de Change operator, Mr. Hamza Mohammed, was on Tuesday in Lagos brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 9,000 dollars (N3.19 million).

Charge sheet of the police specifically docked Mohammed, 40 years of age on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretenses.

When his plea was taken by the court, he however, pleaded not guilty to the charges but the prosecuting police officer, Mr. Cousin Adams told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 7 at Sabo Modern Market in Yaba.

Adam alleged that Mohammed had posed as a bureau de change operator, who was in the position to assist in converting the sum of 9,000 dollars to Naira for Miss Adebola Adelani, the complainant.

The accused also claimed he would remit the money (N3.19 million) to the complainant within five days but failed to do so, Adams said.

The offences contravened Sections 280, 314, 380(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ruling on the bail application of the accused, Magistrate Helen Omisore, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible and gainfully employed sureties in like sum.

She has adjourned the case until October 11 for mention.