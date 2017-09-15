Police Dock Two Brothers For Allegedly Gang-Raping Teenager

September 15 2017

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Police in Lagos have charged two brothers to court for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The accused were on Friday charged before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Those charge were Ope Adekola, 20, and Saheed Adekola, 18, who both reside in Kumuyi Street, Olodi Apapa area of Lagos.

According to the charge sheet of the police, they are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, defilement and a breach of the peace.

Police Prosecutor Olusegun Kokoye told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 12 at their residence.

He alleged that the accused forcefully had carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl without her consent.

Kokoye said the accused invited the girl to their apartment to watch some movies with them.

“When she got inside, they quickly bolted the door and took turns to have sexual intercourse with her,’’ he said.

He said the accused were caught by some neighbours who heard her screaming for help.

Kokoye said the girl’s parents reported the case to the police and the accused were arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 137,166 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr. M.A Etti, granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000, each with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to Sept. 21 for mention .

