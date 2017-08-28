Police Docks Cult Member In Lagos For Attemtping To Kill Girl With Grinding Stone

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The police command in Lagos has docked a 28-year-old man suspected of belonging to the dreaded Badoo cult.

The accused Ahmed Adeleke was charged for attempting to kill a teenage girl with a grindstone in an Ikorodu church.

Adeleke was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos to face a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted murder and belonging to an outlaw organization.

When he plea was taken, he however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 5 at No. 7, Kayode Olaniyan St., Igbo-Agbowa, Ikorodu.

She said the accused attempted to kill Precious Olaniyan, 17, while she was asleep inside a Cherubim and Seraphim Church after a vigil.

The accused was caught by some vigilant church members while trying to use a grinding stone to hit the girl on the head, the police alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 42(i), (iii) and 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 230 prescribes life imprisonment for attempted murder.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias admitted the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment to the state government.

Further hearing has been fixed for September 19.