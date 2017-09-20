Police Nab Killer Of Hector Jobeteh, Gulder Ultimate Search’ Winner

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), in Lagos, have arrested one Ismaila Adeyemi, in connection with the murder of the winner of the 2007 edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search, Hector Jobateh.

Hector was shot dead at his Oko-Oba residence on September 4, 2017, shortly after he reportedly picked up a sibling from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olarinde Famous-Cole, on Wednesday said the suspect was arrested after weeks of manhunt.

According to Famous-Cole, “the suspect who was arrested at Gas line, Ominiyi in Ijoko area of Ogun state confessed to the crime and other numerous crimes while other members of his gang have been arrested. The suspects would be charged to court after investigation is concluded”.

The PPRO the command’s commitment in partnership with members of the public and urge them to always come forward with useful information that would assist the police in discharging it duties.

In another development, the police have also arrested eight members of a notorious cult group terrorising the residents of Lagos Island.

The PPRO said:“At about 6:30 pm on September 17, the command received a distress call from residents in the area that unknown hoodlums were engaging themselves and parading dangerous weapons at Evans street Lagos Island.

“Upon the information received, police operatives from the command trailed the suspects to their hideout at Federation Hotel located at Andrew street Lagos Island.

“Eight suspects were arrested and useful information of one Rasak Olalekan Kareem a.k.a Falapa; 25 who is believed to be the gang leader of the ‘Eye’ cult was obtained.” the police spokesman said.