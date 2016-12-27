Police Set To End Southern Kaduna Killings, Launch ‘Operation Harmony’

The Nigeria Police Force has launched ‘Operation Harmony’, to tackle the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operation) DIG Habila Joshak, said: “In as much as the Force acknowledged the fact that there were few isolated cases of attacks recently in some settlements.

“However, the figures reflected in the publications do not represent the facts on ground and therefore enjoin the print media to always verify their information in order to avoid decimation of information that are not accurate and likely to mislead members of the public.

“The Force, therefore wishes to reassure members of the public especially people of Southern Kaduna that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris in his resolve to restore peace in all parts of the country and particularly southern Kaduna which has witnessed crisis in recent times.”

Speaking further, the DIG, said, “In view of the importance attached to this operation, the leadership of the Police Mobile Force has been relocated to Kafanchan to oversee the operations whose personnel were largely drawn from the Police Mobile Force.

“The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations is directly coordinating this assignment in Kafanchan.”