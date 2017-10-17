Polio: Council Woos Children With 26 Carton Of Sweets To Woo In Jigawa

After all efforts to get children immunised, the MalamMadori Local Government Council of Jigawa resorted to using sweets as baits to woo children in the council for vaccination against polio in its ongoing immunisation programme.

Immunization of children against five killer diseases especially in the North has often met with stiff opposition by different administrations at both state and local government councils.

The council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Fahad Muhammad, who disclosed the new tactics of wooing children with sweets in Dutse, said the council would vaccinate no fewer than 46,966 children during the exercise.

He explained that government’s sensitization programs in the past failed to yield the desired results but admitted the new tactics had helped at recording a huge success at immunising the vulnerable children against polio.

Muhammad said that the council had received 50,500 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Health Educator of the council, Malam Hamza Bello, has urged traditional and religious leaders in the area to support the exercise for its smooth and successful conduct.

He also urged parents to present their children and wards at designated centers close to their respective communities for the exercise.

The current round of the polio immunisation for the month of October, was flagged off in all the 27 local government areas of the state on Monday.