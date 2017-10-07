Poly Students Burn Down Clinic Over Death Of Colleague

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti on Saturday burned down the institution’s health centre and destroyed other valuable items following violent protest.

Our correspondent gathered that the students went on the rampage over the death of one of their colleagues, whose identity is not yet disclosed as at the time of this report.

The irate students alleged that the student died at the facility because of dereliction of duty by the medical personnel on ground.

Authorities of the institution, led by the Rector, Dr Mrs Theresa Akande, on Saturday evening ordered the students to vacate the campus with immediate effect.

The school has been shut down indefinitely.