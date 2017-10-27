Presidency Knows Maina’s Whereabouts, Fayose, Calls For Lamorde’s Probe

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the Presidency is shielding former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, and that it knows where the man is currently hiding.

Also, the governor said the government should institute a public probe into how former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, got reinstated into the public service, promoted and was seconded to head the Special Fraud Unit of the police.

The governor, who spoke to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, on some burning national issues, also alleged that the Federal Government was currently rehearsing how 19 so-called Chibok girls would be released very soon to give some level of credibility to their fight against terrorism.

“All these are diversionary steps and actions to give the impression that they are working. Discerning minds would know that when they are embroiled in one controversy or the other, and they are losing face with the people, they would seek to divert people’s attention and create the impression that they are working.

” Because of the backlash they get from the Maina palaver, they have woken up to say they have recovered $85 million and are expecting another $321 million from the Abacha loot. This is the same Abacha that they said did not steal any money because they worked under him.

” There are many “gates” rocking this government of propaganda and deceit of the All Progressives Congress. Mainagate is there, the Senator Isha Misau expose on car gift to Mrs Aisha Buhari is on, the Lamorde issue is there. We have a terrible situation on hand with this government of propaganda and deceit.

“As I am addressing you now, they have got some people to disguise as 19 Chibok girls that would soon be ” released ” and their so-called parents are also undergoing tutelage in Jos. Remember that the other time, they brought some people and presented them as Chibok girls before the president travelled for medical treatment.

“They said they are rejigging the war against corruption, they are not doing anything. What has happened to the report on the grass cutting scandal? The monies they planted all over the country and were the ones discovering them, what has happened to investigation on the owners of such monies?

” They should look inward and first remove the log of wood in their own eyes before saying they would remove the specks in other people’s eyes,” he said.

Fayose said the APC-led Federal Government was always quick to cover the tracks of their supporters and members and quick to unleash EFCC and other security agencies on the opposition.

He also challenged the Presidency to make public, findings into the mess in the Petroleum Ministry and the spat between Dr Baru and Kachikwu.

He blamed the FG for being selective in the anti-corruption war and said it had recorded no breakthrough because of its insincerity.