President Buhari Commends Support Groups’ Sacrifices For National Development

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja commended various support groups working for the progress of his administration, saying posterity will reward their sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Receiving members of the National Committee of the Buhari Support Group (NCBSG) led by Senator Abu Ibrahim, President Buhari assured them of the judicious use of available national resources for the betterment of all Nigerians.

”I am grateful for your sacrifices. Your work requires a lot of sacrifices both physical and material.

”I do not think anybody will join this organisation for material reasons.

”What you are doing is for the nation and not for me as an individual. Therefore, there is no way you can lose because what you are doing is for posterity,’’ he said.

Apprising the President of their activities, the group said they would continue to engage in the production of detailed sector-specific documentaries, programmes, policies and achievements of the administration.

In a PowerPoint presentation, the group told the President that they had a massive, diverse, grassroots base, which would strive to mobilise young Nigerians to become drivers of the CHANGE administration’s programmes and achievements.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 27, 2017