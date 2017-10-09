President Buhari Condoles Ghanaian President On Gas Explosions In Accra

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

In a telephone call on Sunday, President Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.

President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.

President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)