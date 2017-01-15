President Buhari Congratulates APC Stalwart, Chief Bisi Akande On 78th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates elder statesman and founding Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Bamidele Akande, as he turns 78 years on January 16, 2017.

President Buhari joins all members of the APC, friends and immediate family of the eminent leader in celebrating the former Governor of Osun State, 1999-2003, who had meritoriously served as Deputy Governor of Oyo State, 1979-1983.

As one of the pillars of the opposition party that successfully ensured a round victory and smooth transition to unseat an incumbent president in 2015, the President believes Chief Akande’s wisdom, sacrifices, patriotism and commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria will always be remembered by posterity.

President Buhari affirms that Chief Akande’s present role in the APC as a strong, visionary leader, a reconciling voice, strategist and stabilizer has paid up substantially in the enormous challenge of healing the ruling party, and the country.

The President extols the passionate and relentless efforts of the statesman in ensuring the entrenchment democracy in Nigeria, and sustenance of the rule of law.

He prays that the almighty God will grant Chief Akande longer life, more strength and wisdom to continue serving the country he loves, and humanity.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 15, 2017