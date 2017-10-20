President Buhari Congratulates Former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme At 85

On behalf of all Nigerians and his family, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former Vice President and elder statesman, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (GCON) who turns 85 years on October 21, 2017.

President Buhari joins all former leaders of Nigeria, professional colleagues and friends of the Ekwueme family in celebrating the octogenarian, whose life’s journey, undoubtedly, had been a narrative of immeasurable grace, courage and candour.

The President extols Ekwueme’s love for knowledge and search for wisdom from an early age, which led him into obtaining many degrees in various fields of study, including a doctorate in Architecture, and being one of the first Nigerians to gain the Fulbright Scholarship to study in the United States.

President Buhari commends the former Vice President’s entrepreneurial spirit in setting up the first indigenous architectural firm in Nigeria, spreading its tentacles to more than 16 cities, until he accepted the national call to serve his father land in 1979 after a long commitment in building his community.

As one of the founders of Nigeria’s democracy, the President affirms that Ekwueme played a major role in mobilising the group of 34 eminent Nigerians in the 1990s, who moved against all odds in opposing military dictatorship in the country, and enabled the foundation of a liberal and inclusive leadership structure.

President Buhari recalls, with fond memory, his many encounters with the former Vice President over the years, and his lovingkindness, peaceful nature and deep commitment in seeing Nigeria become one of the greatest countries on earth.

He prays that the almighty God will grant Ekwueme good health, longer life and more opportunities to share with humanity from his fountain of wisdom.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 21, 2017