President Buhari Felicitates With Justice Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates erudite lawyer, administrator and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Salihu Modibo Alfa Belgore, on his 80thbirthday.

The President joins all professional colleagues, family and friends of the legal luminary in commemorating the unique milestone, which by all standards, has been preceded with years of service to his fatherland and humanity, culminating in the prestigious national awards of the Commander Order of the Niger and Grand Commander Order of the Niger.

As a public servant, who variously served as a Judge, Chief Judge, Justice of the Court of Appeal, before being elevated to the Supreme Court Bench in 1986, from where he reached the pinnacle of his career as Chief Justice of Nigeria, President Buhari believes Justice Belgore’s passion for jurisprudence should continue to inspire the younger generation of lawyers in making the right choices for nation building.

President Buhari recalls the octogenarian’s versatility in issues of culture, language and history, and his penchant for research, assuring that the former Chief Justice, who was also Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, has already booked an honorable place in the history of Nigeria.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Justice Belgore longer life, good health and more prosperous years to continue in the service of his country.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 19, 2017