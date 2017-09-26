President Buhari Felicitates With Pa Ayo Fasanmi At 92

September 26 18:35 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with former lawmaker, politician and pharmacist, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, as he turns 92 years on 27th, September, 2017.

The President joins members of Fasanmi’s family and friends in celebrating the many milestones and achievements of the nonagenarian, whose foray into politics was purely to serve his people, and the nation.

President Buhari commends Pa Fasanmi’s patriotism and loyalty to the country, especially his steadfastness in advocating for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, and regularly advising leaders on making right choices for the sake of posterity.

As he clocks 92, the President prays that Almighty God will continue to strengthen the former lawmaker and grant him continuous good health.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
September 26, 2017

