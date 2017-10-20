President Buhari In Istanbul For D8 Summit

October 20 07:31 2017

Istanbul, October 20, 2017: Nigerian leader Pesident Muhammadu Buhari arrived Istanbul, on Thursday night to join other leaders to particilate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D8).

Other members of the D8 participating at the meeting are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.

The Summit with the theme, ‘‘Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation’’, will focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.

This year’s summit, which marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the organisation, will dwell on the improvement of the ecocomy of member countries in relation to the rest of the world.

Prior to the D-8 Summit, President Buhari, undertook a one day official working visit to Ankara, the Turkish capital, on the invitation of President Tayyip Erdogan.

