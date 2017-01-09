President Buhari Mourns Former Gov. Abdulkadir Kure

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the passing of  former governor, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure.

President Buhari also commiserates with wife of the deceased, Senator Zaynab Kure and her children, all the Kure family and the Nupe people, on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious  son.

The President joins them in mourning the two-term governor and vibrant political leader who was a great promoter of peaceful co-existence, development and the unity of the Nigerian state throughout his life.

President Buhari pays tribute to Engr. Kure’s unselfish dedication to the progress of his state, symbolised by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.

The President prays that the Almighty Allah will receive Governor Kure’s soul and comfort all who mourn him.

 

