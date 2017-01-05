Buhari Orders Decisive Action Against Trouble Makers In Southern Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has, over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

On the directive of President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.

The Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.

The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.

GARBA SHEHU,

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity),

January 05,2017