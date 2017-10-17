President Buhari Pledges Support For Development Of Niger Delta; Signs University Of Petroleum Resources Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja pledged continued support for the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.

Giving the assurance at a brief ceremony in the State House to sign the bill establishing the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State, into law, the President said “this administration is fully committed to supporting the Niger Delta in its endeavours to achieve socio-economic development.”

He appealed to all communities in the region to strive for peace through dialogue in resolving all conflicts not only among them, but also with business entities and the authorities.

With the signing of the bill into law, the path has been cleared for the establishment of the specialised university in the Niger Delta, charged with training and research in petroleum technologies.

GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 17, 2017.

