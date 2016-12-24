President Buhari Preaches Hope, Unity At Christmas

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to renew their hope in the “God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation and believe in the ability of his government to restore prosperity to Nigeria.

In his Christmas message to Nigerian Christians, President Buhari said though things are presently tough, Nigeria will triumph over the present challenging situations.

He maintained that the immediate priority of his government “is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy,” and again assured Nigerians that “our government is doing its best to make life easier for all”.

“reflect on the love of God “.

During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.

The president who preached the “love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ”, said “there is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges”.

Buhari stated that with our collective resolve “we can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed”.

While calling on all Nigerians to “remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country,” the president also urged Nigerians to “remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence”.

Buhari also called for prayers and compassion for “the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists”.