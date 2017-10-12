President Buhari Re-appoints Uche Orji MD, Sovereign Wealth Fund, Approves Prof. Chiroma As DG, Nigerian Law School

October 12 19:26 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Uchechi N. Orji as Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Mr Orji was first appointed in October 2012 for an initial term of five years, renewable for another term of five years.

Under his leadership, the NSIA has made remarkable strides, and its assets now stand at over $2 billion, which is invested in Nigerian Infrastructure, Economic Stabilization and Future Generation Funds.

In line with Section 16(2) of the NSIA Act, the National Economic Council had in July, this year, endorsed the renewal of Mr Orji’s appointment, given his performance in the first term.

Also, President Buhari has approved the nomination of Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma as the Director General of the Nigerian Law School.

Prof. Chiroma will succeed Mr Olanrewaju Onadeko, who is due for retirement.

Chiroma is a Professor of Law, and currently the Deputy Director in charge of the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School. He hails from Adamawa State.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
October 12, 2017

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Nigeria Police Warns Trouble Makers

Nigeria Police Warns Trouble Makers

Police Smash Certificate Forgery Syndicate

EFCC Docks Three for Illegal Oil Bunkering

EFCC Docks Three for Illegal Oil Bunkering