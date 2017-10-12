President Buhari Re-appoints Uche Orji MD, Sovereign Wealth Fund, Approves Prof. Chiroma As DG, Nigerian Law School

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Uchechi N. Orji as Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Mr Orji was first appointed in October 2012 for an initial term of five years, renewable for another term of five years.

Under his leadership, the NSIA has made remarkable strides, and its assets now stand at over $2 billion, which is invested in Nigerian Infrastructure, Economic Stabilization and Future Generation Funds.

In line with Section 16(2) of the NSIA Act, the National Economic Council had in July, this year, endorsed the renewal of Mr Orji’s appointment, given his performance in the first term.

Also, President Buhari has approved the nomination of Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma as the Director General of the Nigerian Law School.

Prof. Chiroma will succeed Mr Olanrewaju Onadeko, who is due for retirement.

Chiroma is a Professor of Law, and currently the Deputy Director in charge of the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School. He hails from Adamawa State.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

October 12, 2017