President Buhari Regrets Accidental Bombing In Borno

President Buhari Regrets Accidental Bombing In Borno
January 17 22:10 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

President Buhari condoles with families of the dead, wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathizes with the Borno State government.

The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.

 

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

January 17, 2017

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Minister Urges Payment Of SURE-P Stipends

Olukolade Explains Military Operations In Benue

Osinbajo Calls For Synergy To Boost Development In Niger Delta

Osinbajo Calls For Synergy To Boost Development In Niger Delta