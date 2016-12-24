President Buhari Rejoices As Nigerian Troops Crush Boko Haram Camps In Sambisa Forest

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigeria military for their gallant feat in capturing Boko Haram camp in the dreaded Sambisa Forest.

In his goodwill message to officers and soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole, President Buhari urged the military to ensure that efforts were intensified “to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them”.

The President who lavished praise on the military in their latest achievement said “I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest”.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest” Buhari stated further.

The president who said he received the news of the crushing of the Boko Haram camp in the dreaded forest by the Chief of Army Staff at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22 noted that with the defeat of the terrorists, “the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide”.

He urge the military “to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice”.

The president called “on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace”.

“I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general. But we must not let our guards down,” he appealed.

“Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead”.