President Buhari Returns To Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York and a brief stopover in the United Kingdom (UK) for medical check up.

The president arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 7pm local time.

Buhari was received on arrival by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Abby Kyari, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Muhammad Bello, the Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar among other dignitaries.

He arrived at the Preaidential Villa, his official residence at about 7.30pm.

President Buhari left the country on Sunday, September 17 to attend the 72nd UNGA, in New York.

He left New York on Thursday for London from where he flew to the country today.