President Buhari Returns Today

President Buhari Returns Today
August 19 15:46 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.

 

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

August 19, 2017

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Suspended Justice Olotu Drags Jonathan, NJC, CJN To Court

NEMA Officials Arrive In Yola To Receive Rescued Victims

NEMA Officials Arrive In Yola To Receive Rescued Victims

Goodluck Jonathan Mourns Ken Saro Wiwa Jr

Goodluck Jonathan Mourns Ken Saro Wiwa Jr