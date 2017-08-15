President Buhari Sympathises With President Koroma Over Sierra Leone Tragic Mudslide

President Muhammadu Buhari sympathises with President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone over the huge loss of lives and massive devastation caused by mudslide in the West African country.

In a Tuesday telephone call from London, President Buhari told President Koroma that the hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Sierra Leone at this tragic and painful period in the history of the country.

President Buhari prays that Almighty God will comfort those who are mourning loved ones and suffered other losses.

President Koroma thanked President Buhari for his show of concern and wished him good health.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)