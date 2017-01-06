President Buhari To Grace Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration

President Buhari To Grace Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration
January 06 14:29 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.

The Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

The President will return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

 

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 6, 2017

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Nigeria-Moroccan Venture To Produce One Million Tons Of Fertilizer From Next Year

Nigeria-Moroccan Venture To Produce One Million Tons Of Fertilizer From Next Year

Oil Theft :Prisons Comptroller Bags 3 Years Jail Term

Oil Theft :Prisons Comptroller Bags 3 Years Jail Term

Multi-party Democracy Best For Nigeria – President Buhari

Multi-party Democracy Best For Nigeria – President Buhari