President Buhari Wants To Provide Real Opportunities For People, Says VP Osinbajo

HIS EXCELLENCY, PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, GCON, THE VICE PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, SPEAKING DURING AN INTERACTION WITH PERSONS DISPLACED BY FLOOD AT THE IDP CAMP IN MAKURDI, BENUE STATE, ON WEDNESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER, 2017

One of the things that the President is concerned about is how we can put a permanent stop to this flooding once and for all. That is why I am here with His Excellency, the Governor, to look around and to look at the solutions we can come up with.

In particular, the idea of dredging the Benue River is very important, creating jobs and as the young people have asked, constructing drainages, we must provide that as well.

We must also look for realistic solutions to ending this problem once and for all and trying our very best to provide all that is required.

I am so happy to see all of the efforts that the government of Benue State led by Governor Samuel Ortom has already made to see that this facility is running well.

I want to thank the Nigerian Air Force too for especially providing the medical facilities here as well. And I am very happy to see that we are all doing our best to cooperate with government to ensure that this period, which is a temporary period, we are able to take care of everybody who needs to be taken care of and we will provide a permanent solution.

At the end of the day, the intention of government is not just to be taking care of the flooding and their victims, it is to provide real opportunity for the people, that is the desire of the Federal Government and, like I said, we are working day after day on these issues.

We will do everything that the government has promised to do for the people of Nigeria, that I can assure you.

I want to thank you again for your attention.

