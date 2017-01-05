President Buhari Welcomes Recovery Of Another Chibok Girl

President Buhari Welcomes Recovery Of Another Chibok Girl
January 05 21:19 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The President notes that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

President Buhari also commends the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

The President assures that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

 

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 5, 2017.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Jonathan Joins World Leaders In Paying Tribute To Lee Kuan Yew

Jonathan Joins World Leaders In Paying Tribute To Lee Kuan Yew

EFCC Partners WFP to Check Corruption at IDP Camps

EFCC Partners WFP to Check Corruption at IDP Camps

O.J. Abuah To Be Laid To Rest On Friday, 16th September, 2016

O.J. Abuah To Be Laid To Rest On Friday, 16th September, 2016