Press statement on Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017 at EKO Hotels, Lagos (Nigeria), 6-7 September 2017

India Continues its Commitment for the Development of ICT Sector in Africa with the 3rd Edition of the Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017 in Lagos ( Nigeria)

Delhi & Lagos (Nigeria), 26-08-2017:

Africa is among the fastest growing markets worldwide, improving macroeconomic indicators, conducive business environment, larger, younger and more affluent population, rising middle class – all are strong indicators of not only a source of capital but also of job creation, skills development, technology transfer, infrastructure development, responsible governance and most of all – sustained growth that eventually will lead to transformation of African economies!”

India and Africa are set to forge closer cooperation in a determined effort to accelerate growth in Information and Communications Technology with a view to boost economies through greater penetration and use of advanced technologies and services. To emphasise the relationship and commitment between India and African countries, Government of India has proposed to host the 3rd edition of Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017 in conjunction with IT and Telecom Summit, on 6-7 September 2017 at the Eko Hotels and Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

IT and Telecom form the backbone for the growth of any country and Africa has been one of the fastest growing markets worldwide in ICT adoption and communication technology. Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017 is a platform to build synergy among India & African Countries to showcase innovative & diversified Products & Services and to bring together thought-leaders across the entire ICT value chain to discuss solutions to regulatory and business. As digitalization and mobility continue to transform business operations and everyday life, Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017 presents the latest technologies that help companies in Africa to evolve and maintain a competitive edge in the Communications and digital world.

This is the pivotal focus of a two-day international conference and exhibition, under the auspices of Indo-Africa relations, being organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), an organisation set up by the Government of India to promote and support export of telecom equipment and services. TEPC is working in conjunction with the National Association of Software and Service Companies, (NASSCOM), which is the premier trade body and the chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in India. NASSCOM is a global trade body with more than 1800+ members, which include both Indian and multinational companies that have a presence in India.

The organisers have also partnered with industry associations in Nigeria, including the Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN), Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) as well as the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) to make the event a full industry-focused programme.

Hon. Minister of Communications of Nigeria, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu has kindly consented to attend with large presence of Nigerian ICT industry. Hon. Minister of Communications Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Deputy Minister of Communications Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei from Ghana have also accepted the invitation to attend the event. In addition to industry interactions, these countries will have bilateral meetings with India for expanding cooperation in ICT sector.

A key highlight of event will be an ICT Ministers’ Roundtable Meeting scheduled for September 6 2017, on the guiding theme ‘Digital Vision of the Developing Nations,” a platform for ministers to present and share the ICT visions of their countries over the next five years, thereby showcasing partnership opportunities that such vision would bring to the industry at large for the two regions.

ITAN President, Mr. Tayo Adeniyi, ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, ATCON President, Engr. Olusola Teniola, among others, have been listed to speak at the event, while more are to be confirmed as the days go by.

Indo – Africa ICT Expo 2017 will be a platform for convergence of technology and business exchange. The event should bring together over 300 companies/ delegates from India and Africa for the conference and attract over 3000 visitors for the exhibition. This mega event should be marked on calendar as ‘a must attend’ for Telecom and IT Stakeholders as it encapsulates strategies and learning that transcend the two most important present day industries having potential of unlocking huge demand of ICT services across multiple domains. It’s the place to network, meet and shape the future!

Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council, the event Organiser, has been set up by the Government of India to promote and support export of Telecom Equipment and Services. TEPC as a Council plays a critical role in furtherance of Telecom export from India and assist Indian member companies in easy facilitation of their respective exports. The Council caters to the complete Telecom Ecosystem including complete range of Telecom Hardware Manufacturing/ Telecom Service Provision/ Telecom Software & Applications/ Telecom Training & Consultancy/ Telecom Infrastructure covering all type of Networks as could be applicable in any country.

TEPC recognizes the strengths of building a design-led manufacturing ecosystem for telecom products and the Government is committed to further support in the creation of domestic products and enable manufacturing with high domestic value-addition. India is poised for another digital revolution given the massive thrust on “Make in India” initiative & launch of “Digital India”, which creates a large opportunity for ICT sector.