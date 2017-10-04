Price Of Rice To Crash In November Says Agric Minister

The Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbe has said that the government plans to crash the price of locally produced rice in November.

Briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council Meeting,(FEC) on Wednesday, Ogbe said the move followed a meeting between the government and rice farmers in the country.

He said “in the last two days, rice growers and millers have been meeting. We are very concerned about the price of rice which is the most consumed commodity in Nigeria. The two have agreed to the plans we have been pursuing to arrive at a certain price which makes the price of paddy stabilize at a point where the milers can take the rice, mill it and put it in the market at competitive prices almost as low in price as the foreign rice including the smuggled ones is going for.

Ogbe expressed government’s committment to the project of reducing the cost of rice stressing that “in the next one month, the price of rice will become reasonable and the cost of rice would have reduced substantially.”