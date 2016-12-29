Prompt News Online Publisher Loses Mother

Madam Sariyu Oyetunji, the mother of the Publisher of Prompt News Online newspaper, is dead.

She died at about 11.00 am today, Thursday in her residence at Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State.

A devout Muslim, Madam Oyetunji, 72, died after a brief illness.

A statement by her first Son, Mr Akeem Oyetunji, says she will be buried at 4.00pm today according to Islamic rites.

She is survived by two sons, three daughters and grand children.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Alahumo amin

