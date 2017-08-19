Protests Did Not Force Buhari Home – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to do the country on Saturday has nothing to do with a series of protests against his long stay abroad for medical treatment.

He stated this in Abuja on Saturday while fielding questions from State House correspondents.

A number of groups, both home and abroad had protested the president’s stay in London.

In Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju, led the

“OurMumuDonDo” protests.

He was supported by a popular musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, and were demanding the president either resume work or resign and also make public the cause of his illness.

However, Adesina expressed happiness that President Buhari was back.

He said, “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back. Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together. We left the work of announcement with the managers of the Acting President.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said everybody was happy.

“We are pleasantly surprised that he is back. His return will be a moral impact, when a father returns you will see a difference.”

The Governor of Imo State, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, on his part said, Buhari’s return would lead to rejuvenation of the polity and the economy.

“It is good news for Nigerians and for everyone here (at the airport) for the president to arrive and resume his duties. This has put paid to the various views being expressed. He has had enough time to ponder on several issues and review them.

“There are so much expectations from Nigerians. They want to know what next and they want to see what next from him. I also want to commend the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for being so committed and faithful to his boss, in our clime this is so rare.”

On the impact his return would have on the country, Okorocha said, “the impact is that it will rejuvenate the economy and polity. He will do a lot of restructuring and rejigging because Nigerians are expecting a lot from him.”

Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar, on his part said, “The impact of his return is huge. If you look at the stock exchange you will see the impact. Not that Prof. Osinbajo did not do a good job while the President was away but now that he is returning you will see the impact on the economy.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her part said the Acting President did marvelously in the president”s absence, “it shows that when you talk about institutions working, this administration is strengthening institutions. His return will have great impact on foreign policies because the international community had watched and seen that the president followed the right constitutional steps in transmitting power to his Vice President.”

Some of those at the airport were National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu, Senior Special Assistants on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Laolu Akande, the Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, Lauretta Onochie, among others.