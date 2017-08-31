PSG Sign ‘Great Talent’ Kylian Mbappé On Initial Loan

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Kylian Mbappé from Monaco on an initial season-long loan in a deal that could make the 18-year-old the second-most expensive player in history.

The France forward has been linked with a host of top European clubs this summer, with Real Madrid initially confident they had win the race to sign him. Mbappé has instead opted to stay in Ligue 1, with PSG confirming the agreement to sign the 18-year-old contains a clause to complete a permanent deal in 12 months’ time for a fee believed to be around €180m (£166m).

“It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” Mbappé told PSG’s website. “For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Alongside my new team-mates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself.”

The PSG president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, added: “It is with a lot of emotion and satisfaction that I welcome Kylian Mbappé to the Paris Saint-Germain family. It was essential for French football that we keep and help develop such a great talent in our championship.

“Among players of his age, he is without doubt the most promising in the world due to his immense technical, physical and mental qualities. Since his emergence at the highest level, he has earned an excellent reputation as a young talent who is very respectful, open, ambitious and already very mature.

“Under our colours, in the midst of truly great players, Kylian will continue his progression in a way that will also benefit the French national team in the months and years to come. With his arrival, more than ever, our supporters will have plenty to cheer about.”

[Guardian UK]