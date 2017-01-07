Real Madrid Crush Granada To Equal Spanish Record Unbeaten Run

Real Madrid equalled a Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions as Zinedine Zidane’s side crushed struggling Granada 5-0 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of La Liga.

The league leaders resumed their campaign after a Christmas break, with Cristiano Ronaldo honoured before the match, appearing on the pitch with his four Ballon d’Or awards, alongside fellow winners Zidane, Luis Figo, Michael Owen and Brazil’s Ronaldo.

Spanish midfielder Isco, starting the game with Gareth Bale still out injured, set Real on their way to victory in the 12th minute, latching on to a pass from Karim Benzema and squeezing the ball under Granada’s Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Benzema tapped in Real’s second in the 20th minute after Ochoa failed to hold a shot from the lively Luka Modric, before Cristiano Ronaldo struck his 11th league goal of the season by nodding in a left-wing cross from Marcelo.

Isco turned in a low cross from Modric to stretch Real’s lead in the 31st minute, and defensive midfielder Casemiro scored his first goal of the season by stabbing in at the far post from James Rodríguez’s free kick in the 58th minute.

Real Madrid now lead La Liga by six points, with 40 points from 16 games, although second-placed Barcelona, who have also played 16 games, can close the gap when they visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Third-placed Sevilla, seven points behind the leaders, go to Real Sociedad later on Saturday. Jorge Sampaoli’s side will also have the chance to stop Real Madrid surpassing Barcelona’s record of 39 games unbeaten, set in the 2015-16 season.

Sevilla host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 tie on 12 January, with Real holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

[Guardian UK]