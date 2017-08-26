Reality Show: Ambode, Osinbajo Host EON Executives In Lagos, Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, will between August 28 and 29 2017 host executives of EON Reality Incorporated in Lagos as the organisation sets to collaborate with the state government towards establishing the second of its institution in Nigeria, after an earlier one in South Africa.

Lagos State has been identified as potential host of IDC hub for the West African sub-region to benefit from the EON’s $50 million investment.

The technology is already shaping knowledge transfer in education, industry and edutainment and clearly essential to future of development across the world.

A statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Media Consultant of the organisers, Tony Olutomiwa, said the leadership of EON Reality Inc with its Headquarters in Irvine California, USA would be visiting Nigeria from August 27 to September 2 2017.

The organization will meet with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on August 30 after the Lagos visit.

Olutomiwa said, “The EON’s official visit to Nigeria was based on WorldSkills Nigeria’s recent engagement in the global nomination process, presenting a strong case for Nigeria, which led EON Reality to select the most valuable and responsive governments in West African region to host and co?invest in EON IDC Hub.

“The outcome led to Nigeria being selected among the beneficiary countries in Africa, and as the sub?regional hub for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Technology-based knowledge transfer in Education, Industry and Edutainment.

“30 forward thinking governments, academic institutions, and corporations in France, South Africa, China, United Kingdom, United States, India, Singapore, and other locations have already joined the EON Human 2.0 initiative that targets to empower 3.8 billion people to grow beyond current human constraints, democratise access to knowledge and create new smart jobs of the future.

EON Reality has been adjudged the World leader in Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology Knowledge Transfer solution with over the last 18 years’ experience that addresses the technology disruption by fast tracking knowledge transfer and creating a symbiosis between man and machine.