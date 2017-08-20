Recovery Of Buhari From Ailment Symbolizes Recovery Of Nigeria – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osnbajo has described the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from the ailment that afflicted him is symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria from economic morass.

An elated Professor Osinbajo who spoke to news men at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where he welcome President Buhari from his 103-day London medical vacation said: “the recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria. Nigeria is going to recover.

“We are on the path of strong economic recovery and this is an excellent sign that the country is on the right side. There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation.”

He described the tumultuous reception accorded the President by Nigerians, despit the short notice as spontaneous, adding: “it was a natural reaction. Most people heard of his arrival only a few hours before then, but as you can see, the response was so spontaneous. So, I think that people were so excited and very happy.”

Professor Osinbajo emphasized that many Nigerians are happy that the President came back hail and hearty.

This was even as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed happiness on the return of President Buhari and commended the efforts of Professor Osinbajo for uniting the country and driving the recovery of the national economy.

In a statement the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party also thanked Nigerians for praying for President Buhari’s recovery and safe return.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back home to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

“The Party thanks the Vice President, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

“The APC also thanks all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also expressed joy at the return of President Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, saying that his return is a nation’s hope fulfilled.

Tinubu, in a statement, said: “President Buhari”s return home is our prayers answered. President Buhari has always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication. These attributes have helped him battle medical challenges. These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

“President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation and its great causes. His love of country and the realization that he has a mission to fulfil so that Nigeria may realize its better self by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him home.

“Just as we gathered to pray for his health and his return, we must remain united in spirit to support President Buhari as he pursues the progressive agenda for which he was elected and that promises us all a better day.

“Our nation is strong but must overcome many challenges. We can do so with President Buhari at the helm and with the rest of the nation in active support.

“Thus, the president’s return home is both real and symbolic. We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.

“It has been a heartening thing to see that our nation has matured to the point where governance continued in a meaningful, seamless manner during the president’s absence. This again was a sign of the harmony between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back to lead the nation.

“Today is a glad and happy one for those who wish Nigeria well. While we celebrate the President’s return, we also must quickly turn to the hard and heavy work at hand.

“With President Buhari back and with the nation united behind him, we can accomplish excellent things. May we do our best to become our best.

“Welcome home Mr. President. Welcome home.”

[Greenbarge Reporters]