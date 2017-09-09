Restructuring: APC To Begin Nationwide Consultation In September 18th

Ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) has succumbed to public outcry over calls for the restructuring of the country and has announced it would commence consultations across the country on September 18th, 2017.

Governor of Kaduna State and Chairman of the Party to coordinate the issues on Restructuring, Mallam Nasir El Rufai announced this in Abuja and said public hearings would be conducted to aggregate opinions of Nigerians.

Rufai said “Well, I am chairing the APC ?committee on true federalism, we met yesterday (Thursday). We are going to start public hearings round the country from September 18. We have published call for memoranda and we have started receiving a lot of comments and memoranda particularly from young people who have never been part of this restructuring conversation, and we will go to every part of the country.

“We’ll have 13 public hearings all across the country, and by the time we listen to Nigerians and synthesize their views we will compile and make recommendations to our party on how to operationalised true federalism as we have promised in our constitution.

“What is important for us ?in the APC is to separate the signal from the noise. There is a lot of noise about restructuring, there is a lot of opportunism, there are people that are restructuring their career, that is their meal ticket and we’ll put that as the noise.

“But the signal is what Nigerians say. What young people who’s country we are supposed to be restructuring for want. And we are encouraging young people through social media, through twitter, blogs and so on to tell us what they think because this country is theirs. 80 percent of Nigerians which below the age of 35, and whatever structure we design for Nigeria is for them”.

Rufai who declared that he, as a person, has a decade two decades left to live said “but these young people have years of their lives ahead. So, the Nigeria we are trying to create is for them, and we want to hear them, we want to hear what they think, what kind of Nigeria they want.

“And we are going to go round the country and we will set up platforms on social media, virtually every social media platform? we have made available young people to send to us what they think on 12 key issues on the front burner regarding devolution, true federalism, restructuring and whatever you call it.

“And when we get that, we will compile that and publish what Nigerians have said, we?’ll make recommendations to our party and move on from there.”

When asked if he’ll be a willing replacement should President Buhari decides not to contest in 2019, he replied, “Look, my name has continuously been mentioned as a Presidential aspirant s?ince 2007 after my years in the FCT, there is nothing new about that.

“What I want to say here very, very clearly is that I have never been a Presidential aspirant, I have never even been a governatorial aspirant. I am governor today by the grace of God because President Buhari called me and said go and run for Governor of Kaduna state.

“As far as 2019 is concerned, my position is the President is looking very well, he is recuperating very fast. My hope and prayer is he will contest in 2019.

“Everything that our group is doing, and we have a group; we have a Buharist amongst governors, ministers. Our group wants to ensure that President Buhari runs in 2019.

“If he chooses not to run, he will tell us which direction to go. We are Buharist, we don’t have any personal ambition, we don’t have any personal aspiration and we are waiting for him to decide.

“And every political effort we are making, every structure we are creating; and we know many people that have already started campaigning, they want to tag some of us as part of the probem and we are ready for them.

“But our political ideology is to support whatever President Buhari wants to support and that has not changed.

“

And I want to assure you whatever names you hear, Nasir El-Rufai is not an aspirant for the presidency neither any of the governors that are known to be Buharists as well as some of the ministers that are known for from time.”