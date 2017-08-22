Restructuring: PDP Slams APC For Deceit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tuesday slammed ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) over its claim calling for restructuring and said it’s not sincere but deceiving Nigerians.

The PDP reacting to the statement of the APC issued by its National Publicity secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi said that APC had categorically denied promising restructuring at different times “but suddenly jumped at it as “the Latest in a series of deceitful ploys designed and being implemented by the Party to hoodwink Nigerians ahead of the 2019 General Elections”.

The PDP, speaking through its National Publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said “We wish to emphasize that the APC’s response was another misadventure and inglorious efforts to further misinform Nigerians especially by just quoting a part of the sections of the PDP Constitution that was included in our statement”.

Head, Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom, who spoke on behalf of Adeyeye said “Mr. Bolaji should be informed that we did justice in our statement by explaining what the Word “Restructuring” means especially in Nigeria context of governance.

“But no, he has to argue and sadly after rolling around in his text, he came on the same page with us by quoting the APC Manifesto – Section 3(1) – on their so called restructuring thus, “We will devolve more revenues and powers,…” That means, both parties are referring to Nigeria restructuring in the Context of ‘devolution (decentralization)’ of power for equity and functional federalism.

“In the light of the above, we make bold to state that Mr. Bolaji is clever by half! It is therefore important at this point to state that personalities like Bolaji Abdullahi’s disrespect to organization’s norms and ideology contributed largely to the Delayed Restructuring of the Country since 1999, when he and most of his APC leaders where at the Driving Seat of the then Ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

“While we don’t want to further dignify the APC Spokesman’s ignorance and lack of comprehension on the matter under review, we wish to however inform him and unsuspecting members of the public that the PDP Constitution and Manifesto have ample provisions for effective restructuring of Nigeria. So, the PDP believes in restructuring.

“For the umpteenth time, we wish to re-iterate that the PDP is not only interested in functional devolution and equitable distribution of powers between the Federal, States and Local Government levels in the Country but we are equally working hard with all our elected representatives across the Country to restructure Nigeria for our common good.

“Let the APC know that Nigerians cannot be deceived again with their antics. A Party that cannot stand on its promises and accept responsibilities to deliver dividends of democracy to the people as it promised cannot be entrusted with the Governance of this Country in future”.