Revenue Leakages: Shippers Association Differs With MAN, LCCI Over Senate Probe

The Shippers Association, Lagos State (SALS) has differed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on their positions over the current probe of the Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise & Tariff and Marine Transport regarding revenue leakages and the missing 282 vessels at the Nigerian Ports.

It would be recalled that MAN and LCCI have at different fora kicked against the probe, insisting that that it would scare foreign investment in Nigeria.

However, the Shippers Association, Lagos State (SALS) in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, called for total support of the Senate’s probe to curb the leakages which have led to colossal loss of revenue by the Federal Government at the Ports.

The Statement signed by SALS President, Rev.Jonathan Nicol expressed confidence in the Committee and maintained that it ought to be supported by well meaning individuals and corporate bodies as it was the only way to curb the infractions.

He recalled that the leakages have been going on for a long time which it drew the attention of the relevant government agencies at several times without success.

For the missing 282 vessels, he said it would not be the first time such would happen at the Nigerian Ports as during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, his Special Adviser then drew attention to it but it was ignored.

“Investigations were done haphazardly when he raised the alarm and it is coming up again. Every allegation raised by the Senate Committee seems to have an iota of truth and as such, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) should provide a pathway to unravel the ugly recurring incidence. MAN and LCCI should support the Senate’s efforts. The Senate Committee is only trying to rebuild a new platform for a sustainable and progressive Nigerian Maritime that will be a future pride for Nigerian and Nigeria in the international Community. Our association is keen to see a new port Order with an un-stained flag”, he stated.

He said ship owners collude with importers to evade paying customs duties; a situation the Association had sought audience with the present MD of the NPA without success.

SALS said the infraction has led Nigeria to loss huge revenue and commended the Senate for acting promptly to block the revenue leakages at the Port.

The Association urged Nigerians to support the Senate in the probe by providing useful information to assist members of the Committee in its task instead of the blackmail and resistance currently mounted by some Nigerians to derail the probe and divert attention from the monumental loss in revenue at Ports.

“Nigerians on genuine efforts to better the lot of the country should be supported in all ramifications and not any cheap blackmail to discourage them because it will not lead us any where”, the Association added.

While calling for better synergy among Ports operators, the President said the Association remains firmly committed to be fair and unbiased to all stakeholders in the industry and was prepared to work with the relevant stakeholders to provide useful information on the leakages in the maritime sector.

He called on the Federal Government to give priority attention to the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports as at the moment; they are a national disgrace following their continuous neglect.

“We have called on the Minister of Transportation through the Nigerian Shippers Council to declare a state of emergency in the area as stakeholders are under severe torture and neglect. Truck drivers lose their lives daily due to lack of facilities in the ports which are not suitable for human existence. Investors will benefit more if all the infrastructure are working, including electricity. No country will survive under the prevailing circumstances.Eithics and integrity have no meaning anymore at the country’s Ports”, he stated.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Senate Joint Committee on Customs Excise & Tariff and Marine Transport, Senator Hope Uzodimma had declared that his Committee has nothing personal against the 30 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some companies it threatened to arrest as its assignment is guided purely on national interest.

He said the Committee was open in its investigation and noted that it was wrong for the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to say that the invitation of the CEOs would send wrong signals to prospective investors and cast a shadow on the safety of high net worth individuals operating in the Nigerian economic space as the CEOs that have so far appeared before the committee were treated with utmost courtesies and respect.

The Chairman said instead of raising unnecessary alarm, the OPS should encourage the CEOs to appear before the committee to provide useful information on the leakages in the Export-Import chain in the country, stressing that well-meaning Nigerians, including stakeholders in the maritime sector amongst them, the Lagos State Shippers Association have applauded the work of the committee for unearthing the sleaze in the Nigerian Ports.