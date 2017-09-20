Rights Enforcement, Public Law Centre Partner Police To Eradicate Pretrial Detention In Nigeria

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

As part of efforts to address the crisis of irrational and interminable pretrial detention in Nigeria, Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, have launched Police Force Order 20, in provision for legal services in Nigerian Police stations.

Director General of the Legal Aid Council, Mrs Joyce Bob-Manuel, in her welcome address, during the event, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the move for the Order 20 has started since 2006 but now amended that no suspect should be brought to court without a pictorial or video evidence.

“This is also making sure that Police should always ask suspects if they have lawyer or not before any case is being brought to court”, she added.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, during his brief remarks, said that the launch of the programme “is a milestone to ensure and access legal representation in the country and we are doing this, irrespective of religion and status. The rule of law must prevail in all our actions and ensure democratic policing”.

Speaking further, the IGP explained that the event was not just a collaboration but “it is the manifestation of my promise to the government; to promote the human rights of Nigerian citizens and to offer them free legal representation as I believe this also will curtail unnecessary detention, torture and maltreatment.”

Professor Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, a Senior Managing Legal Officers for Africa at the Open Society Justice Initiative, in his address, pointed out that “only individuals who have good reasons to stay in detention, prior to trial, are those to be detained and, while detained, all due process rights established under the constitution and laws must be accorded to them”.

He commended the Nigerian Police Force under Idris, saying “the IGP deserves credit for taking the courageous steps to bring this into fruition”, adding that the Order will, henceforth expand the provision of legal services in police stations beyond police officers, by ensuring prompt access to Duty Solicitors for suspects.

However, the launch of the Force Order 20 is coming days after the IGP unveiled the revised Community Policing and ‘Bail is Free’ initiatives, which practically demonstrates the Police Force’s commitment to connecting with the people and respecting their rights.

Odinkalu emphasised that “these new opportunities should spur the people to be more supportive of the NPF both in terms of making their work easier and holding them to account”.

Juliet-Ibekakwu, Special Assistant to the President on Justice and Sector Reform, who was represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, said in her remarks that the Federal Ministry of Justice is delighted with the initiative, to help in maintaining the rights of the people as it will strengthen the country’s criminal justice system.

“It will increase the access to justice of the poor, marginalised persons. The framework is well- coordinated”, Ibekakwu added.

She however promised that the Ministry of Justice would support the scheme to anywhere possible.

CAPTION: Photo shows Juliet-Ibekakwu, Special Assistant to the President on Justice and Sector Reform, who was represented by the Attorney General of the Federation; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Deputy Inspector General of Police on Information Communication Technology ICT, Folusho Adebanjo.