Rio Ferdinand To Announce Shock Move Into Professional Boxing – Reports

Rio Ferdinand will announce on Tuesday that he is to become a professional boxer at 38 in a dramatic change of career two years after his retirement from football.

According to various reports, the switch will be confirmed at a lunchtime press conference in east London. Ferdinand will confirm a bid to follow in the footsteps of other converts such at Curtis Woodhouse, the former Sheffield United player, who became British light-welterweight champion in 2014 before retiring from the sport.

Ferdinand has been working as a pundit for BT Sport since his last playing role in football, a season-long spell at Queens Park Rangers in 2014-15. His enthusiasm for boxing has been made public in the past, with Instagram videos having shown him in training and one photograph showing him posing with the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

The six-times Premier League winner with Manchester United, who won 81 England caps, will have to apply for a professional boxing licence but will hope his previous successes translate into his new discipline.

[Guardian UK]