Rio Ferdinand To Announce Shock Move Into Professional Boxing – Reports

Rio Ferdinand To Announce Shock Move Into Professional Boxing – Reports
September 18 22:28 2017 Print This Article

Rio Ferdinand will announce on Tuesday that he is to become a professional boxer at 38 in a dramatic change of career two years after his retirement from football.

According to various reports, the switch will be confirmed at a lunchtime press conference in east London. Ferdinand will confirm a bid to follow in the footsteps of other converts such at Curtis Woodhouse, the former Sheffield United player, who became British light-welterweight champion in 2014 before retiring from the sport.

 

 

Ferdinand has been working as a pundit for BT Sport since his last playing role in football, a season-long spell at Queens Park Rangers in 2014-15. His enthusiasm for boxing has been made public in the past, with Instagram videos having shown him in training and one photograph showing him posing with the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

The six-times Premier League winner with Manchester United, who won 81 England caps, will have to apply for a professional boxing licence but will hope his previous successes translate into his new discipline.

[Guardian UK]

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Echiejile poised for loan move away from Monaco

Echiejile poised for loan move away from Monaco

Jose Mourinho Confident That He Retains Roman Abramovich’s Trust

Jose Mourinho Confident That He Retains Roman Abramovich’s Trust

Mourinho Says United’s October Fixture List Is “poisoned gift”

Mourinho Says United’s October Fixture List Is “poisoned gift”