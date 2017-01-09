Ronaldo Emerges World Best Footballer For 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned as the winner of the inaugural Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2016.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward was announced as the winner at ceremony held on Monday in Zurich.

It was another sweet victory for Ronaldo who beat his fierce rivals, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, to the new FIFA honour; the trio having topped a shortlist of 23 global stars.

The latest accolade adds to the Ballon d’Or crown the 31-year-old picked up last month, which was the fourth of his career.

“Wow, wow, wow – it is incredible,” Ronaldo said after being presented with the award by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“I’m really happy. I tell you 2016 was the best year of my career. I had a lot of doubts, but at the end of it the trophies speak for themselves.

“They show I have lived up to the expectations and I achieved the best I could. This achievement is incredible. I will never forget this year.”

Ronaldo claims both of the game’s top individual honours after an astonishing year. He scored 55 goals from a total of 57 appearances for club and country across 2016.