Rooney Rules Out England Return For 2018 World Cup In Russia

Wayne Rooney has insisted that he will not be tempted out of international retirement for one more shot at World Cup glory in Russia next summer.

The former England captain called time on his international career in August, but Gareth Southgate had said there was a possibility he would invite Rooney to come out of retirement for the 2018 World Cup if England qualify.

Rooney, who was charged with drink driving on Friday, appeared to rule out that possibility, saying it would be unfair on his former team-mates to return for the tournament alone.

“My mind’s made up,” Rooney told talkSPORT. “I’ve seen it a few times when players come out of retirement and gone to tournaments and it’s not right.

“I think the lads now who are trying to qualify for Russia, if they get there then they’re the players who will deserve to play in the tournament, so my decision is made.”

In an interview that will be broadcast on Sunday afternoon, Rooney also claimed that Fabio Capello and his backroom team cheered Italy on at England’s 2010 World Cup training camp.

“At the World Cup in South Africa, Fabio and his coaches were watching Italy play and they were jumping up and cheering when Italy scored and he’s there as England manager,” Rooney said.

England’s record goalscorer retired after scoring 53 goals in 119 games for his country and taking part in three World Cups and three European Championships.

Rooney returned to his boyhood club Everton in the summer, following a trophy-laden 13 years at Manchester United, where he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

He began his second spell at Everton with goals in his first two Premier League games but controversy struck when he was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning and charged with drink driving.

Cheshire police have said Rooney was released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport magistrates’ court on 18 September.

[Guardian UK]