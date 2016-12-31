Russia-US Row: Putin Rules Out Expulsion Of US Diplomats – BBC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out a tit-for-tat response after the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats amid a row over hacking.
He said Russia would not “stoop” to the level of “irresponsible diplomacy” but would work to restore ties with the US under President-elect Donald Trump.
The country denies involvement in hacking related to the US election, calling US sanctions “ungrounded”.
Mr Trump praised Mr Putin as “very smart” for holding off on reprisals.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the outgoing US administration of President Barack Obama of ending in “anti-Russian death throes”.
Under the US action taken on Thursday:
Mr Obama, who will be replaced by Donald Trump on 20 January, had vowed action against Russia amid US accusations that it directed cyber-attacks on the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Emails stolen from her campaign manager and from the servers of the Democratic National Committee – some containing embarrassing information for Democrats – were released during the election campaign.
This was a carefully stage-managed response from Mr Putin – dangling the possibility of tit-for-tat expulsions and then showing ma