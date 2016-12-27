Russian Plane Crash: First ‘black box’ Brought To Moscow

The flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been recovered and brought to Moscow.

The Tu-154 jet came down with the loss of all 92 passengers and crew. At least 12 bodies have been recovered so far.

It was carrying artistes due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria, and journalists and military personnel.

The cause of the disaster is still being investigated but there is no suggestion of a terror attack.

Numerous fragments of the plane have been found, including the plane’s chassis and one of its engines, Russia’s defence ministry said.

The plane crashed soon after take-off from an airport near the city of Sochi, where it had landed for refuelling.

It disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off from Adler airport at 05:25 (02:25 GMT) on Sunday, heading for Latakia in Syria.

It was carrying 64 members of the famed Alexandrov military music ensemble, as well as one of Russia’s best-known humanitarian figures, Yelizaveta Glinka, known as Dr Liza, executive director of the Fair Aid charity.

Overloaded?

The flight data recorder was found by a Seaeye Falcon underwater remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 17m (56ft), 1,600m from the shore, the Russian defence ministry told Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency.

A military spokesman said the recorder was in a “satisfactory condition”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu described the crash as a “horrible tragedy” and said everything was being done to establish the cause.

It is believed that the location of a second black box has also been established and it could be recovered shortly.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov reiterated that investigators were looking into whether pilot error or a technical fault might have brought down the aircraft.

A source close to the investigation told Interfax the plane may have been overloaded.

“Witness accounts and other objective data obtained during the investigation suggest the plane was unable to gain height and for some reason – possibly overloading or a technical fault – crashed into the sea,” the unnamed source said.

According to an Aviation Safety Net report, the plane made a U-turn back towards the coastline shortly after take-off, before disappearing off the radar.

But an audio recording played on Russian media and said to be of the final conversation between air traffic controllers and the plane reveals no sign of any difficulties.

The Tupolev airliner involved in the crash was an old model no longer flown by air lines in Russia but still used by the military. It was 33 years old.

Tupolev-154: Russian workhorse

The backbone of Soviet and Russian airlines for decades

Three engines, narrow-bodied and medium range

Designed in the mid-1960s, came into service in 1972 and was modernised in 1986 with new engines and equipment

Has seen 39 fatal accidents, although few were due to technical problems. Many were as a result of difficult weather conditions and poor air traffic control. A few were lost in conflicts including in Lebanon, Georgia and Afghanistan

Not used in Russia’s civil aviation since 2009, but is still used by the military. Only about 50 in service worldwide

Russia observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims.

One woman who came to the headquarters of the Alexandrov Ensemble to pay her respects told Reuters news agency: “This is Russia’s best choir.

“I come from the Republic of Sakha [Yakutia]. They had performed in my home town six times… I do not know what to say. Words cannot express my feelings. Sorrow is the only thing left.”

What is the Alexandrov Ensemble?

Alexandrov Ensemble is the official choir of the Russian armed forces

It was founded in 1928 during the Soviet era

The group also includes an orchestra and dancers

It takes its name from its first director, Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov, who wrote the music to the national anthem of the Soviet Union

Holds the right to use the term Red Army Choir, although the interior ministry’s MVD Ensemble also uses it

[BBC]