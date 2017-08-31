SACHOL, A Good Example Of Privatisation Success

SACHOL, A Good Example Of Privatisation Success
The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has described Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SACHOL) as one of the success stories of the privatisation programme, adding that the dynamics behind this success could be replicated in other enterprises.

According to him, “essentially we want you to know that we are quite pleased with the progress SAHCOL has made so far, which goes to justify the principles of privatisation.”

On the transaction method adopted in privatising SAHCOL, Okoh explained that  full privatisation method was selected in order to ensure that the company had ample opportunity to optimise quality of service delivery devoid of government interference.

The BPE boss made these observations when he recently undertook a post-privatisation monitoring tour of SAHCOL facilities at its headquarters in Lagos.

He noted that his observations during the facility tour reflected the findings of post-privatisation monitoring reports by officials of the Bureau and an adherence to Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) by the core investor. He lauded the management of SAHCOL for efforts made to boost efficiency of service.

The Managing Director of SAHCOL, Mr. Rizwan Kadri, expressed appreciation for the Bureau’s unwavering support for the company since its privatisation. He pledged to keep up with the standards as well as continue collaboration with the BPE.

He added that SAHCOL, being an aviation ground handling company, has ensured continuous upgrade in passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo handling and warehousing, aviation security by deploying appropriate tools.

SAHCOL was handed over to the Sifax Group in December 2009, following its privatisation by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

 

 

CHUKWUMA NWOKOH

Head, Public Communications

August 31, 2017

 

