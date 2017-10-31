Sack Of SGF Is A Vindication Of Our Institution – Senate

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has reacted to the sack of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Babachir Lawal describing it as a vindication of the institution of the Senate.

Deputy Senate leader, Bala Na’allah in a point of order during plenary, on Tuesday, stated that the investigation that led to the termination of the appointment of the former SGF emanated from the Senate chamber.

The Deputy Senate leader who decried and lamented that the Senate was blackmailed and insulted when it instituted the probe against the former SGF said it remained undeterred ?in its crusade against corruption.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki in his conclusion on the matter stated that the Senate will remain resilient in its duties and called on young Nigerians not to allow themselves be used by politicians to sabotage a just cause.

He called on other committees with pending probe reports to tidy up and present their findings accordingly. ?